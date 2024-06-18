UNICEF is proud to announce that the Nigeria Learning Passport has reached a remarkable milestone of one million subscribers. This groundbreaking digital learning platform, launched to ensure continuous learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become an essential tool in providing quality and uninterrupted education to children across Nigeria.

The Nigeria Learning Passport is a result of a collaborative effort between UNICEF, the Federal and State Ministries of Education, and key partners among others including Microsoft, Airtel, IHS Towers, Sony, Botnar Foundation, and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). It offers over 15,000 curriculum-aligned educational resources, including interactive lessons, digital textbooks, and self-paced learning modules, designed to cater to students from primary to secondary education levels, and for teachers and parents.

"Reaching one million subscribers on the Nigeria Learning Passport is a testament to our collective commitment to ensuring that every child in Nigeria has access to quality education, regardless of their location or circumstances. This platform is bridging the educational gap and providing opportunities for children to learn and thrive, especially in remote and underserved communities." said Ms. Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.

The Nigeria Learning Passport has been instrumental in addressing the educational disruptions caused by the pandemic, and most recently by natural hazards and attacks on schools, ensuring that children continue to learn in a safe and supportive environment. The platform's user-friendly interface has made it accessible to learners. The soon to be launched offline capability will also make it accessible to learners with limited internet connectivity, further promoting inclusivity in education.

Key features of the Nigeria Learning Passport include:

Comprehensive Curriculum: Covering core subjects such as Mathematics, Science, English, and Social Studies.

Available in local languages – English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba

Interactive Learning: Engaging learners with videos, quizzes, and interactive activities.

Free to use platform.

Data free usage on an Airtel Sim Card

Offline Access: Allowing students to download content and study without an internet connection.

Teacher Resources: Providing educators with tools and materials to support effective teaching.

UNICEF acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its partners in making the Nigeria Learning Passport a success:

- Airtel: Providing data services to enhance accessibility.

- IHS: Supporting data and connectivity to ensure students stay connected.

- Microsoft: Offering the infrastructure that powers the platform.

- Sony and Botnar: Funding support to develop and expand the platform.

- Global Partnership for Education (GPE): Funding the setup of the platform, state technical teams, building capacity of teachers and supply of devices.

UNICEF Nigeria continues to work closely with the Federal and State Ministries of Education and other partners to expand the reach of the Nigerian Learning Passport and enhance its content to meet the evolving needs of learners.

This milestone marks a significant step towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all. UNICEF remains dedicated to creating a brighter future for every child through education and innovation.

For more information about the Nigeria Learning Passport, please visit https://nigeria.learningpassport.org/