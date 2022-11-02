Embassy of Nigeria in the Russian Federation


H.E. Professor Abdullahi SHEHU met his counterpart H.E. Maria Madalena Lobo Carvalho Fischer, the Ambassador of Portugal  who paid a courtesy call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the Embassy of Nigeria in Moscow.

Ambassadors SHEHU and FISCHER confirmed the cordial relations which exist between Nigeria and Portugal and  expressed readiness to further cooperation in the areas of mutual interest to both countries and agreed to work towards stronger bilateral relations and co-operations at the international level.

