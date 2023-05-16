High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 12th May, 2023, H. E. Dr. Benson Alfred Bana, High Commissioner of Tanzania to Nigeria received a delegation from the Foundation for Leadership&Education Development (FLED) on a courtesy call. The FLED Team led by its President, Dr. Joseph Ibekwe seeks to explore possible educational and cultural exchange cooperation between FLED and counterpart organizations in the United Republic of Tanzania.

FLED is an acronym for the incorporated trustees of Foundation for Leadership&Education Development. It is an NGO established in 1995 to build the economic and leadership capacities of women and youths to enable them participate in development processes. It has a Mandate to promote transformational leadership development in Africa.

The High Commissioner assured FLED the necessary cooperation geared at advancing Tanzania and Nigeria bilateral ties.

