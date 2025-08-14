High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) has granted a Foreign Carrier Operating Permit to Air Tanzania to commence scheduled flights between Dar es Salaam and Lagos. Commencement of direct flights between Tanzania and Nigeria will ease connectivity and boost business, investment and tourism, thereby strengthening existing ties between our two countries.

