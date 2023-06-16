The staff of Nema Yola Operations Office led by the Head of Operations Incharge of Adamawa and Taraba states Mr Ladan Ayuba paid a courtesy and familiarization visit on the State Coordinator North East Development commission (NEDC)Mr Michael Tarfa.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the existing relationship among stakeholders in disaster management in the State.

The visit opened up window of opportunities to explore areas of common grounds between the Agency and the NEDC.

He thanked the NEDC Coordinator for granting NEMA audience despite the short notice.

He used the medium and called for Effective synergy, effective partnership and collaboration. The Head of NEMA Yola Operations Office presentef the 2023 Climate -related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategies document to the State coordinator.