Nigeria's mining sector is entering a new phase of growth as regulatory reforms, downstream investments and international partnerships strengthen investor confidence in one of Africa's largest untapped mineral markets. The country’s solid minerals sector has secured approximately $3 billion in investments over the past three years, reflecting growing investor confidence as the West African nation seeks to bridge the financing gap hindering large-scale mining development.

The investment milestone comes as Nigeria deepens engagement with investors to unlock its estimated $750 billion in untapped mineral resources. The country is targeting an increase in mining's contribution to GDP to 10%, creating lucrative investment opportunities for global mining industry players.

These developments come as African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 - Africa's Most Influential Mining Conference, taking place in Cape Town from October 14-16 - prepares to showcase Nigeria's expanding project pipeline and investment opportunities. Through dedicated country sessions, project showcases and executive networking, the event will connect international investors with Nigerian policymakers, mining companies and service providers driving the country's mining transformation.

Nigeria's expanding investment pipeline is a testament to its drive to strengthen partnerships. In June 2026, indigenous company Romulus Mining announced plans to increase investments across its gold and lithium portfolio from approximately $50 million to $150 million over the next three years, underscoring growing private sector confidence in the country's mining outlook.

A partnership deal signed with Turkey in May 2026 is expected to support cooperation in geological exploration, mining technologies, digitalization and capacity building, while creating new opportunities for Turkish investment and technical expertise across Nigeria's mining value chain.

Meanwhile, the advancement of several downstream projects – including a $600 million lithium processing facility in Nasarawa State and a $200 million lithium processing plant in Abuja – underscores Nigeria's commitment to boosting mineral production and supporting industrialization.

Amid these developments, AMW 2026 provides a timely platform for investors seeking to capitalize on one of Africa's most promising mining markets. The event will facilitate strategic partnerships that support exploration, mineral processing and long-term industry growth, reinforcing Nigeria's ambition to develop a $1 billion economy by 2030 on the back of its mining industry.