The African Union Administrative Tribunal (AUAT) swore in three new Members to serve a four-year term in the independent body entrusted with providing internal justice mechanism to staff members of the African Union. The new Members were designated by their respective Member States following the appointment decision taken by the Executive Council. .

The appointees are the Honorable Issoufou Boureima of the Republic of Niger, the Honorable Mwamaka K. Ogbonnaya of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Honorable Angelique Habyarimana of the Republic of Rwanda. They are highly qualified jurists with decades of distinguished public service in their respective countries and regionally. ..

In her welcoming statement, Prof. Hajer Gueldich, the Legal Counsel of the African Union, congratulated the new Members and assured them of full support of the Office of Legal Counsel in making sure that the work of the Tribunal is done with independence and impartiality. “Indeed, this is a critical time of transition for our AU Commission and the entire Organs of the AU since the Union has been going through the reform process. It is imperative, therefore, that we all work together to ensure administrative justice and rule of law throughout the African Union and he AU Administrative Tribunal is the main vehicle to help the AU to achieve this task,” said Prof. Hajer Gueldich.

The outgoing Members led by the Honorable President Judge Sylvester Salufu Mainga congratulated the new Members on their appointment. The outgoing Members concluded their four-year tenure notably marked by the resolution of numerous staff grievances and the revision of the Tribunal’s own Statute.

The African Union Administrative Tribunal, set up in 1967, is an independent body with jurisdiction to adjudicate employment-related disputes arising between staff members and the African Union. The judges of the Tribunal are nominated by member states and appointed by the Executive Council of the African Union for a term of four years.

Read about the African Union Administrative Tribunal at https://au.int/node/42449