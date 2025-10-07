The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) (https://FSC.org) FSC is pleased to announce the official release of the new Interim Forest Stewardship Standard (IFSS) for Zimbabwe. This standard applies to all categories of management units and includes provisions for Small or Low Intensity Managed Forests (SLIMFs) as well as the certification of Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs). The scope of the Zimbabwe standard is expected to encompass both plantation and indigenous forests, catering to large-scale and small-scale timber growers, as well as producers of timber and non-timber forest products.

Forests in Zimbabwe: amidst growing deforestation

Zimbabwe is home to some of the world's most important biodiversity hotspots, with over 5,930 species of plants and more than 1,360 species of animals. Forests and woodlands currently cover about 35% of the country's total land area and play multiple essential roles critical to the livelihoods of poor rural communities. These roles include providing food, fodder, shelter, medicines, timber, construction materials, and firewood for energy.

In 2021, the forest products sector accounted for about 3% of Zimbabwe’s total GDP. The country has three major forest ecosystems: Baikiaea, which comprises 25% of total forest cover; Miombo, covering 30%; and Mopane, accounting for 45%.

However, deforestation is an urgent issue in Zimbabwe, with forests disappearing at an alarming rate. Data from Global Forest Watch indicates that from 2002 to 2024, Zimbabwe lost 1.02 million hectares of humid primary forest, amounting to 0.43% of its total tree cover loss during that period. The total area of humid primary forest in Zimbabwe diminished by 13% in the same time frame. Between 1990 and 2010, Zimbabwe lost an average of 1.48% of its forest cover each year, totaling over 6.5 million hectares. According to the Forestry Commission, the country loses an average of 330,000 hectares of forest land each year due to agricultural expansion, tobacco curing, over-reliance on fuelwood energy, increased human settlement, uncontrolled veld fires, and invasive alien species. At the current rate of forest loss, it is estimated that Zimbabwe could lose all its forests within 52 years.

A solution for sustainable forestry in Zimbabwe

The new IFSS for Zimbabwe, which incorporates FSC’s latest Principles and Criteria for effective forest management, will take effect on 1 January 2026. This standard represents a significant advancement in FSC's commitment to promoting sustainable forestry practices in Zimbabwe. It directly aligns with the 2023 Zimbabwe National Forest Policy, which aims to enhance the forestry sector's contribution to development and social equity through active stakeholder participation for the benefit of present and future generations. Additionally, it aligns with the National Development Strategy 1 (2021 to 2025) (http://apo-opa.co/4h8M2rN), Zimbabwe's first five-year Medium-Term Plan aimed at realizing the country's Vision 2030 for national development.

Forest certification ensures that plantations are managed responsibly and sustainably, protecting the rights of forest workers and communities, safeguarding the environment, and ensuring the profitability of the forest enterprise. It will facilitate the export of Zimbabwean forest products and enhance competitiveness.

The development of this standard was a collaborative effort. In 2023, the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) appointed the non-governmental organization Soil Association Certification (http://apo-opa.co/4705BxW) to develop Interim Forest Stewardship Standards (IFSS) for Zimbabwe. Soil Association’s forestry standards specialists, Vanessa Linforth and Jeanette Clarke, facilitated the standard development process in Zimbabwe, working closely with the lead forestry agency, the Zimbabwe Forestry Commission (http://apo-opa.co/47bNoP0). Stakeholders were identified in 2023 and participated in several online and onsite consultations, culminating in a workshop in Lusaka with stakeholders from various industries and community members to discuss the second draft of the standard.

The official (English) version of the IFSS for Zimbabwe can be downloaded in the FSC Document Centre (http://apo-opa.co/4pXWczx). For further inquiries regarding the standard, please contact FSC Country Requirements Team via: country_requirements@fsc.org.

