President Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed the newly appointed Harbor Master, Captain Jean Paul Fanchette, during a courtesy call at State House this morning.

In this brief yet significant meeting, President Ramkalawan officially greeted Captain Fanchette, who assumed his role earlier this month. The appointment marks a pivotal moment in the leadership of Seychelles' maritime operations.

During their discussions, President Ramkalawan congratulated Captain Fanchette on his new role and engaged in a constructive dialogue about the future of the Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA). They exchanged views on the strategic direction and potential developments for the country's ports and maritime infrastructure.

President Ramkalawan expressed his confidence in Captain Fanchette's leadership and wished him success in steering the SPA toward its objectives.

Speaking to the press afterward, Captain Fanchette expressed his deep honour in taking on this vital role. He emphasized the significance of his appointment for the country and conveyed strong confidence in the SPA team, outlining his vision for fostering growth and development within the organization.

This courtesy call underscores the government's commitment to supporting key appointments in critical sectors of the nation's economy and infrastructure. It also highlights the central role of the maritime sector in Seychelles, an island nation that relies heavily on its ports for trade and economic activity.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Ports Authority, Mr. Sony Payet, was also present at the meeting.