The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has opened the door for further development of its energy assets, calling for Expressions Of Interest for the exploration of hydrocarbon resources in several new regions of the country.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has launched the licencing round for 27 oil blocks and 3 gas blocks (Lake Kivu) in the following identified basins: Cuvette Central, Coastal Basin, Lake Tanganyika, Lake Kivu and the Albertine Graben.

The new licensing and exploration opportunities come as major developed countries search for new sources of oil and gas in the face of geopolitical instability caused by supply-chain interruptions and the war in Ukraine.

The Bid Round was launched on 28 July in the DRC capital, and will be extensively promoted at Africa Oil Week, the major international energy conference taking place in Cape Town in October.

“This is the perfect time for the DRC to speed up development of its energy sector,” said Paul Sinclair, VP for Energy, Africa Oil Week. “Energy demand is soaring worldwide, and issuing new licences is a great way for the country to utilise its hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of its people.”

“The 2022 Bid Round launch is a landmark event in the relationship between DRC and AOW, and the enormous development opportunity is sure to cause a stir at the event,” said Sinclair. “We look forward to hosting His Excellency Minister Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga and the DRC delegation at Africa Oil Week 2022.”

DRC is the largest country in Africa by land area, and its enormous estimated energy resources are still largely untapped. The DRC oil ministry says the blocks were chosen “meticulously” (https://bit.ly/3QiJlWp) and take into account the sensitivity of the country’s protected natural areas. His Excellency Didier Budimbu, Minister of Hydrocarbons announced 3 costal blocks, 9 central bowl blocks, 11 Graben Tanganyika blocks, 4 Albertine Graben blocks and 3 gas blocks will be promoted for the first time at Africa Oil Week. In a private meeting with Mr. Paul Sinclair, VIP Energy at Africa Oil Week it was discussed that Africa Oil Week will support in the global launch of the DRC licencing round in a number of closed door sessions which operators can apply to join at the annual Africa Oil Week Summit. Paul Sinclair added “This is a watershed moment for the DRC and I am personally proud to work directly with the Minister to promote the development of the DRC upstream. His Excellency Didier Ntubuanga has shown great understanding of both the importance of the oil and gas sector to Democratic Republic of Congo`s economic development for its people and the respect we also need to show towards the environment. The strategy to ensure the security of both is gold standard and urge all stakeholders to get behind this opportunity for DRC”

The value of the blocks to be licenced in the DRC licence Round has been estimated to have an initial value to DRC of approximately round $650-million (https://bloom.bg/3Ql47EO) which will contribute to the development of the national agenda that will positively impact the people of DRC.

According (https://bit.ly/3QrIumf) to Hon Minister Didier Budimbu, the four blocks along the Tanganyika valley are forecast to have 7.25 billion barrels of reserves, while the nine offered in Cuvette Centrale have an estimated 6.4 billion barrels. The Ndunda block near the Atlantic coast has an estimated 130 million barrels, while Nganzi potentially has 2 billion barrels, and Yema/Matamba-Makanzi 800 million barrels.

Once Expressions of Interest have been submitted, only registered, pre-qualified companies will be able to bid.

Media Contacts:

Melita Manser

Group Account Director, AOW at Ogilvy PR South Africa

Mobile: +27 76 449 1271

E-mail: Melita.Manser@ogilvy.co.za

Paul Sinclair

Vice President of Energy&Director of Government Relations, Africa Oil Week and Green Energy Summit Africa

Mobile: +44 7825 311791

E-mail: paul.sinclair@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week and the Green Energy Africa Summit:

The Africa Oil Week offers four days of pioneering insights, from ministerial panels to strategic outlooks designed to drive investment into the African upstream for the benefit of the continent. At the heart of the event are some of the most compelling insights into the upstream strategies of governments from across the continent.

These extensive and varied networking opportunities have resulted in an unprecedented return of delegates year after year.

AOW is globally renowned for bringing the most senior delegates together each year. In 2021, AOW welcomed 30+ Ministers and Government Leaders, 2 000+ C-level delegates, representatives, and hundreds of SVPs and VPs of Africa, Exploration and New Ventures – making the event the most influential energy conference in Africa.

While Africa Oil Week will retain its own identity as a pure-play Hydrocarbons event to advocate upstream development. The Green Energy Africa Summit will also play its role in driving enabling environments to ensure foreign direct investment is deployed into game-changing projects that will reduce the energy deficit and provide energy access for all, across the continent.

Bookings

To learn more about how you can get involved, whether to exhibit, sponsor, or attend as a delegate, click here (https://bit.ly/3JSpgDX).