Network International (Network) (www.Network.global/), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has entered into a strategic partnership with leading fintech solutions provider, Souhoola, to enable merchants with the capability to offer ‘Buy-Now-Pay-Later’ (BNPL) payments at its networkpay point of sale terminals in Egypt. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in enhancing access to finance for both banked and unbanked consumers in Egypt.

Network International launched networkpay, it’s direct-to-merchant service in Egypt last year to offer various channels of acceptance including face to face payments, digital payments and online payments, serving 2,500 merchants in the region so far, while Souhoola has over 130,000 users and a network of more than 1,600 merchant partners. Using Souhoola’s BNPL option on networkpay POS devices, customers can conveniently split their payments into highly flexible instalments of up to 60 months to purchase electronics, furniture, automobiles, and even pay school fees.

Ahmed Samir, Regional Managing Director for Merchant Services – Egypt, Network International said, “By partnering with Souhoola, we’re not just facilitating seamless digital payments, we are also accelerating financial inclusion. This partnership aims to empower merchants and consumers alike and stimulate a more accessible and convenient payment ecosystem in Egypt."

Ahmed El- Shanawany, Managing Director, Souhoola, said, "Together, we are committed to driving innovation in payment solutions and enhancing financial accessibility for consumers."

Incentivized by increased consumption, the BNPL payment industry has recorded noteworthy progress over the last 12 months in Egypt. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 29 percent during 2023-2028, according to a report by Research and Markets, and BNPL Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) expected to reach USD from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to 6.1 billion by 2028. This partnership between Network International and Souhoola aims to spearhead this growth, advance financial inclusion and transform the digital payments landscape in Egypt.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and over 120,000+ merchants. Read more at: www.Network.ae

About Souhoola:

Souhoola is a leading company dedicated to providing seamless, technology-driven financial solutions to the Egyptian community. Our mission revolves around achieving greater financial inclusion and enhancing the lives of countless Egyptians. With an extensive merchant network comprising over 1600 partners, we offer our customers a wide range of choices and options. Whether you're looking to purchase electronics, furniture, appliances, or even pay you school fees, our network has you covered. We strive to ensure that our customers can make their desired purchases with ease and convenience. Visit Souhoola (https://Souhoola.net/en/home) to learn more.