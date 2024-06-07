GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) was the perfect opportunity for Netopia Solutions to showcase its achievements over the past 20 years as the leading provider of Identity Management and E-Government Solutions in Morocco. GITEX allowed us also to link with Identity and E-Gov customers in Morocco and Africa, as well as international partners to develop and market our solutions in E-Health, AI and Cybersecurity.

Since 2004, Netopia Solutions has been a leading national player in the digital transformation of public administrations and organizations in Morocco.

Netopia has demonstrated through major government and private-sector projects its ability to deliver on time, cutting-edge, competitive, practical, and high-quality solutions to our country's administrations, strategic organizations and corporations.

Our solutions are structuring on a national level, improving the lives of millions of Moroccan citizens by facilitating their access to digitalized services, simplifying their administrative journeys, and contributing to the quality and transparency of public services.

Netopia provides end-to-end secure solutions based on open architectures, guaranteeing our customers total control over the solution and the data. We pride ourselves on being a contributor to our national digital sovereignty.

Our expertise is internationally recognized in the fields of identity management, biometrics, E-Gov solutions, and digitization and dematerialization of administrative and corporate business processes.

Biometrics and Identity Management

National Civil Registry Management System (RNEC) Ministry of Interior

Biometric Passport Management Ministry of Interior

Passport Management Interoperability Platform Dar As-Sikkah / MI

Integrated Biometric Prison Management System Ministry of Justice

E-Government

Elections Management System Ministry of Interior

National Social Registry (Targeting of social welfare programs) UNDP / MI

Social Welfare Payments System (Tadamoun Covid) Ministry of Interior

Land Registry and Property certificate management National Land Registry Agency

Covid-19 Vaccination Management System Ministry of Health

Digitization of marriage, real estate and personal contracts Ministry of Justice

Integrated Management of agricultural aids and incentives Ministry of Agriculture

Social Benefits Payment Platform CDG Prévoyance

Corporate IT Solutions

ONCF Railway transport mobile application National Railway Company

ONCF Management of freight transportation National Railway Company

Self-Care application (online services, virtual agency) Maroc Telecom

Cyber Security and Data Protection

Strong authentication solution for secure exchanges Gendarmerie Royale

Strategic Intelligence Solutions Confidential

Cybersecurity Solutions ONDA National Airport Company

Cybersecurity Solutions Confidential

E-Health

MED ERP Integrated Hospital Management Foundation Cheikh Khalifa Hospital

MED ERP Integrated Hospital Management Rabat University Hospital

Virtual Reality Medical Teaching Assistant Beta Testing

AI decision tool for medical professionals Beta Testing

We look forward to continued innovation and excellence in delivering quality solutions to our customers in Morocco and Africa in the next years.

See you all next year at GITEX Africa 2025