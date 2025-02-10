About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC): The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, through facilitating intra-trade and international trade by providing trade finance and enhancing the trade capabilities of OIC member countries. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided over US$80 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

Mr. Noordali assumes this role after serving as the Chief Operations Officer of ITFC and Head of the Trade Solutions Complex in ITFC, with over 28 years of experience in trade finance, international development, and Islamic finance. In this capacity, Mr. Noordali will lead ITFC, ensuring continuity in advancing the mission to foster economic development across OIC member countries through trade solutions by advancing trade, improving lives, and making an impact in OIC member countries.

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ( www.ITFC-IDB.org ), the trade finance entity of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, announced the appointment of Mr. Nazeem Noordali as Officer-in-Charge, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ITFC, effective from 8 th February 2025. This appointment followed the completion of the full tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol on February 7, 2025.

