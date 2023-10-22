The branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Italy conducted its 5th Congress in Milan, Italy.

The congress was chaired by Ms. Ngesti Tsegay, chairwoman, and Ms. Meleite Teweldebirhan, secretary, of the NUEW branch in the Europe region. It was attended by over 60 representatives of the union and other national associations.

Speaking at the congress, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, the Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, made remarks regarding the objective situation in the homeland and wished success to the congress.

Ms. Negesti presented an assessment report of the branch activities. In the event, different reports were also presented by the heads of the branch sections.

The attendees of the congress elected a new committee for the coming three years and passed an eight-point decision to enhance the association’s role in the current national endeavors.