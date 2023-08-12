National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


Some communities in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State were affected by Flood and rainstorm.

NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office Assessment Team reports that thousands of persons were displaced by the incidence with a number of them sustaining different magnitudes of injuries.

Many houses were also affected by the incident, with a good number of the houses affected completely damaged. This forced the occupants to seek refuge in the host communities and nearby relatives.

