The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mr Amos Masondo is leading a high-level Parliamentary delegation to the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) taking place in Halifax, Canada from 22 to 26 August 2022.

This annual conference provides a platform for Parliament to engage on global political issues and developments in the Parliamentary system with other representatives of Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures under the theme: “Inclusive, Accessible, Accountable and Strong Parliaments: the Cornerstone of Democracy and Essential for Development.”

The delegation will participate in a number of conferences and meetings including CPC workshops, the 38th CPA Small Branches Conference, the 7th Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Conference, the 65th CPA General Assembly and meetings of the CPA Executive Committee

Society of Clerks at the Table (SoCATT) meetings.

The delegation will also participate in the elections for the Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee; the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians; the Chairperson of the CPA Small Branches; and the CPA Treasurer for new terms of office which will take place at this conference.

This conference will bring together over 500 Parliamentarians, parliamentary staff and decision-makers from across the Commonwealth. The high-level delegation from the South African Parliament includes the Chairperson of the NCOP, Mr Amos Masondo who leads the delegation, Commonwealth Women’s Parliament representative, Mrs Winnie Ngwenya, two members from the African National Congress, Ms Phoebe Noxolo Abraham and Ms Dikeledi Gladys Mahlangu and one member from the Democratic Alliance, Ms Siviwe Gwarube.