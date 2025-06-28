The National Awards Ceremony 2025 was held on Friday 27th June, in a distinguished event hosted at State House under the patronage of the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan.

The ceremony began with a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem performed by three talented Seychellois youths — Farhine Ally, Allessandro Evenor, and Danielle Morel — setting a patriotic tone for the proceedings.

In his opening remarks, the Chairperson of the National Awards Committee, Mr. Robert Grandcourt, commended the resilience, dedication, and accomplishments of the awardees whose service has contributed immensely to the development and unity of the Seychelles nation.

President Wavel Ramkalawan delivered the keynote address, paying tribute to the honourees for their outstanding service and unwavering commitment to the country. He reaffirmed the importance of recognising Seychellois citizens who embody national pride, integrity, and perseverance.

The President then led the Presentation of Awards, honouring a total of 13 exemplary citizens and two Seychelles National Sports teams:

MEDAL OF HONOUR

The late Dr René Guy Ah Moye The late Mr Thomas Vaune Alexis Mrs Milcah Emilien Mr Antonio Gopal Mrs Syldovia Rachel Larue Shinan Philippe Moustache Dr. Nirmal Kantilal Jivan Shah

MEDAL OF MERIT

Ms Beatrice Aglae Mr Lienal Joey Thierry Bibi Mr Jerris Cesar Ms Marie-Thérèse Hossen Mrs Daniella Johnstone Mr Gerry Legras

PRIDE OF THE REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES

National Women’s Volleyball Team

National Beach Soccer Team (Paradise Boys)

Each award symbolised the nation’s deepest appreciation and respect for the remarkable contributions made by the recipients across various fields of national life.

The ceremony culminated in a moving musical tribute to the late Seychellois music legend, Mr. Thomas Alexis, with stirring performances of two of his most cherished songs, “Manman mon manman” and “Sesel mon pei”, lovingly interpreted by his son and daughter, Mr. Amos Alexis and Ms. Josepha Lepere. Their tribute not only honoured their father’s legacy but also stirred a deep sense of cultural pride among those present.

The National Awards Ceremony 2025 stands as a powerful reminder of the value of service, patriotism, and the vibrant spirit of the Seychellois people.