In a stirring ceremony at State House this afternoon, President Wavel Ramkalawan presented the national flag to swimmer Khema Elizabeth, who will bear the flag for Team Seychelles at the 2024 Olympic Games. The Games, set to be held in Paris, France, will take place from July 26 to August 11.

President Ramkalawan extended his congratulations to the athletes on their selection and expressed his gratitude to their coaches for their unwavering commitment and dedication. He assured them of the nation's full support as they compete at the grand event.

President Ramkalawan also addressed the various sports federations and associations, urging them to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to advancing sports in the country. He emphasized the importance of upholding the spirit of sportsmanship and Olympic values, calling on the federations and associations to work together towards a shared goal of excellence and progress.

During the ceremony, the Secretary General of the Olympic Committee, Mr. Alain Alcindor, presented a shield of appreciation to President Ramkalawan, recognizing his continuous support for the development of sports in the country.

Three athletes will represent Seychelles in two sport disciplines at the Paris Olympic Games: Simon Bachmann and Khema Elizabeth in swimming, and Dylan Sicobo in athletics. The Seychelles delegation includes the Seychelles Olympics and Commonwealth Games Association Vice-President, Mr. Michel Bau, Secretary General of the Olympic Committee, Mr. Alain Alcindor, Chef de Mission Mr. Jeffrey Lagreanade, Athletic Federation representative, Mr. Wilfred Adrienne, Swimming Federation representatives and coach, Mr. Barnsley Albert and Mrs. Muriel Morgan, and Medical Officer, Dr. Julie Shamlaye.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Khema Elizabeth expressed her great delight at competing at the Olympic level, stating that it is an honour to raise the Seychelles flag at the Olympic Games.

Also present at the event were the Minister for Family and Sport, Mrs. Marie-Celine Zialor, the Principal Secretary for Sports, Mr. Ralph Jean-Louis, the President Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association, Mr. Antonio Gopal, Chef de Mission, Mr. Jeffery Lagrenade, Secretary General Committee Olympic, Mr. Alain Alcindor. Chief Executive Officer National Sport Council, Mr. Marc Arrisol, Athletics representative, Swimming representative and athlete.