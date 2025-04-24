Opening the 7th Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) on April 23 in Windhoek, Namibian officials, global investors and regional stakeholders rallied around a shared vision for the country’s energy future – one rooted in local content, value addition and energy sovereignty.

Delivering the opening keynote, Namibian Prime Minister Dr. Elijah Ngurare reaffirmed Namibia’s commitment to developing local capacity – both human and infrastructural – to drive long-term sector growth. He emphasized academic training, integration of academia into planning, and strong public-private collaboration as key to transitioning Namibia’s discoveries into full-scale production.

“Our approach is practical and focused on long-term impact. Local content includes value addition and developing downstream infrastructure, but at the core of this is human capital development – equipping locals to lead in a changing global industry,” he said.

In a period marked by rapid offshore discoveries – most notably in the Orange Basin, but also extending to promising regions such as Walvis Bay and the Kavango Basin – Namibia has taken a proactive stance to ensure that it does not follow the path of resource-rich nations that failed to convert hydrocarbons into broad-based economic development.

Prime Minister Ngurare also expressed support for broader continental energy goals – highlighting that Africa accounted for 8% of global oil supply in 2024 and that Namibia is committed to helping raise the continent’s output to 7 million barrels per day.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industries, Mines&Energy, Natangwe Ithete, echoed these priorities, stressing the need for Namibia to evolve beyond the role of a raw resource exporter: “We want to prioritize local content and become a hub for processing. Creating jobs and developing infrastructure will drive industrialization and ensure regional energy security.”

He noted that upcoming exploration and development projects across Namibia's offshore and onshore basins are not only an opportunity for domestic growth, but also a catalyst for regional economic integration across the Southern African Development Community.

As a strategic partner to NIEC, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) joined government and industry leaders in affirming Namibia’s vision to make energy development a driver of local empowerment and economic growth. “Namibia and Africa have an energy deficit, and our message is clear: we must develop every drop of hydrocarbons to power our people. Namibians need to be part of that process, and there should be no apology in pushing for local content.,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Ayuk also emphasized that regulatory and fiscal stability are vital to attracting and sustaining energy investment: “We can’t produce wells without regulatory stability. We’ve seen African nations make discoveries, but fail to produce due to instability. We must learn from those mistakes. We don’t want Namibia to repeat the delays experienced elsewhere.”

Namibia’s Local Content Vision Aligns with AEW 2025 Agenda

Namibia’s strong stance on local content and value creation reflects central themes of this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, set to return to Cape Town on September 29–October 3. As Africa’s premier platform for energy dialogue and investment, AEW 2025 will spotlight Namibia’s rising profile as a model for integrating local participation with investor confidence. The country is set to play a key role in shaping discussions around frontier and deepwater exploration, regional infrastructure integration and the development of localized supply chains.

As Namibia advances its energy ambitions, it is emerging not only as a frontier exploration hotspot, but as a regional leader in inclusive, value-driven development. With a growing number of international operators active in the Orange Basin and beyond, Namibia is poised to set a new standard for resource development rooted in skills training, local value creation and broad-based economic growth.

From Windhoek to Cape Town, momentum is building. While NIEC 2025 has reignited the conversation on Namibia’s energy future, AEW 2025 will push it forward – transforming ambition into actionable deals, aligned policies and impactful partnerships.

