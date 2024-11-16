On November 8, 2024, Minister Counsellor Shen Jian attended the opening ceremony of the Hoachanas library in Hardap Region and read Ambassador Zhao Weiping’s congratulatory messages. Hon. Yvonne Dausab, Minister of Justice attended the event and delivered remarks. The ceremony was attended by about 150 people including the officials of Hardap Regional Council, local teachers, students, and residents. The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation covered the event.
In his messages, Ambassador Zhao expressed his congratulations on the opening of the Hoachanas library and touched upon the successful bilateral meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Nangolo Mbumba on the sidelines of Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Ambassador Zhao said that China will continue to support Namibia’s social and economic development.
Minister Dausab spoke highly of the traditional friendship between China and Namibia, and said that the library was built with the small grant provided by the Chinese Embassy, the Ministry of Justice and the Bank of Namibia. She thanked the Chinese Embassy for its contribution to the local education and hoped that the local people, especially the students, would make full use of the library's resources.