Invitation to Attend the 3rd Edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit, Awards/Exhibition and Golf Tournament Holding in Namibia.

We bring you compliments from the Chairman Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima JSC, CFR, OFR (Rtd.) and the Management of African Peace Magazine UK.

African Peace Magazine UK, a member of the African Peace Organization, we have been publishing for well over 14 years, and we are committed to promoting Peace, business networking, good governance and improved condition of living for Africans.

We are pleased to invite you to the 2024 International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit, an event pivotal for those eager to stay abreast the latest trends, innovations and opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

The International African Energy, Oil&Gas Summit&Awards/Exhibition (IAEOG) is few weeks away, kicking off on 22-30 of October 2024.. This premier event continues to grow remarkably each year, with over 2500 attendees expected to converge from more than 50 countries under one roof.

This event, a proactive endeavor supporting the AfCTA’s mission to forge regional value chains in Africa, aims at stimulating investment and job creation across the continent.

AfCFTA ultimate goal is to unify approximately 1.3 billion people across Africa, with a collective GDP of nearing US$ 3.4 trillion.

The African Peace Organization, in conjunction with several strategic partners is set to organize the 3rd Edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit Namibia 2024 with the Theme: A Symphony of Progress – Harnessing Africa's Natural Resource Development, scheduled to hold on the 22nd -30th of October 2024 Venue: Hilton Windhoek, Rev. Michael Scott St. Windhoek Namibia, It would feature panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions, dinners, golf tournament, award presentations, tours and a host of others. The venue for Golf Tournament; is the 18th Hole Championship Golf Course of the prestigious Windhoek Golf&Country Club.

The two previous editions of the event were held in Angola in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The 2nd edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit took place in Angola at Intercontinental Hotel from the 30th of November 2023 to the 3rd of December 2023 in partnership with the Angolan Government and sponsored by Green Energy international ltd and TAAG Angolan Airlines, with the Theme, Balancing the need for smooth Energy Transition in Africa and the role of Artificial Intelligence in the Energy Sector. It featured presentations, exhibitions, dinners, golf tournament and a host of others. The Golf Tournament

was held at the 18th Hole Championship Golf Course of the prestigious Magais Golf&Resort Court Luanda Angola.

While in 2022, the first edition of the event was held at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel from the 22nd -23rd of October 2022, with the Theme, Harnessing the Potential for Inclusive Energy Transition and A Sustainable Future, And it was a huge success. We got a letter of commendation from the Vice President of Angola. https://AfricanOilAndGasSummit.com

In 10 years, Namibia is predicted to be the biggest oil producer in Sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria and Angola. If the numbers are correct, Namibia would be sitting on the second-largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, It’s touted by some as possibly the world’s biggest-ever deep-water oil find.

The event seeks to promote further business corporation between Nigeria – Namibia and other African Countries as a follow up to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The summit will bring together high level top executives, CEOs, Managers, investors, the business community, government agencies, exporters and importers from oil and gas sectors from across Africa and the world. To deliberate on the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition and the future of oil and gas in Africa

Further the purpose of the summit is to facilitate trade amongst African countries and the world by providing a physical networking platform for participants to interface with their potential clients and partners, as well as to attract investment opportunities for business growth across Africa particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Join 540+ downstream trailblazers across reliability&maintenance, shutdown&turnarounds and capital projects at the Namibian oil and Gas summit 2024 sharing exclusive lessons learned and new best practices during 2-days of interactive, peer-led discussions and explore 50+ booths showcasing the latest innovation driving efficiency and safety.

Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), an indigenous Nigeria oil and gas producing company and operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, will attend and participate as a Bronze sponsor at this year’s edition of the conference. The company is one of Nigeria’s most vibrant service companies driving investment and infrastructure development for economic growth.

Noah Ajare the Editor in Chief noted that “We have been advancing the course of peace for more than 14 years now, and we have come to the conclusion that we need to do more than talking, we need to address the core trigger of conflict which includes inequality, poverty and a host of others. Providing business opportunities and job creation are vital to achieving peace in the long run. In the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, we need to do more to open up each country within the continent, to do more networking and business this collaboration would go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by African countries.”

SUB THEMES:

Pioneering Africa’s Energy Boom: Strategic Investment for Maximum Returns Strategy to engaging directly with key financial players in the oil and gas sector Energy and Trade Nexus, Unraveling connections, confronting challenges and embracing opportunities Africa’s Energy Dilemma: Balancing fossil Fuel and Climate commitments Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for inclusive Economic Development

Africa Peace Magazine:

Email: africanpeacemag@gmail.com

About African Peace:

African Peace Organization is an international organization for peace promotion, cultural relations, good governance and educational opportunities.

We build connections, understanding and trust between Africans and world. APO is also the organizer of the prestigious African Peace Awards.

APO is a brand which includes African Peace Television, African Peace Radio and African Peace Magazines. APM has been publishing for well over 14 years, and we are committed to promoting Peace, business networking, good governance and improved condition of living for Africans.

APO condemns violence and acknowledges those who strive to make the strife disappear. It features pieces, articles and write-ups which go a long way in promoting this noble cause of peace. We at African Peace Organization believe that every sector of a nation contributes in the collective journey of a peace country.

African Peace is a voluntary, non-religious, non-political and non-governmental firm born out of desire and passion to promote a peace continent through all the elements of lifestyle, culture, Art, Fashion, leisure and cuisine. The Magazine is published in the United Arab Emirate (Dubai) by African Peace Magazine Ltd is registered in England and Wales, in Nigeria, Angola and South Africa with partners globally. We support and build disaster management capabilities in Africa, we also monitor elections in African Countries and organizes various trainings, seminars and conferences.

With over 550 million target readers across our portfolio in more than 100 countries through our online, broadcasts and publications

