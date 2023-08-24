Mukuru (https://www.Mukuru.com), a leading next-generation financial services provider for Africa’s emerging consumers, has appointed Zimbabwe-born MMA fighter Themba Gorimbo as its newest brand ambassador to highlight its commitment to supporting top African talent and making a difference in communities across the continent.

Like many youths in Africa, Gorimbo, now a successful welterweight UFC fighter hailing from a rural area called Muvuti in the Bikita District in Zimbabwe, had a rough start in life with the loss of both his parents at an early age. He made his way to South Africa and, while working as a gardener in Cape Town, he joined a local gym which was the start of setting him on a new trajectory.

“I believe God had a role to play in how my life thankfully changed for the better. You could almost say the tribulations of my past have played a big role in giving me the mental strength to achieve what I have so far,” says Gorimbo.

Gorimbo expresses his gratitude for the newfound chapter in his life, one that intertwines with a reputable organisation such as Mukuru. A business deeply rooted in serving its customers, Mukuru has partnered with Gorimbo on his journey of progress as he continues to positively contribute to the well-being of his community. He says that the partnership between him and Mukuru is nothing short of a blessing, as the company's unwavering support continues to provide him with the platform to fulfill his dreams of giving back to his community as he soldiers towards success.

Gorimbo joins rugby legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira and the Malawian soccer team, The Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, as ambassadors for the brand.

“The decision to partner with Themba as our brand ambassador for Mukuru was easy given that he is the epitome of what a Mukuru customer represents,” says Cindy Klassen, Head of Marketing at Mukuru. Our customers are resilient, they too have journeyed from their homes, some under tough situations, others in search of greater opportunity, but all with the same belief that they will be paving the way for future generations to be beacons of hope and models of success. Gorimbo often says he will become a champion, but to us and the people of Africa, he is one already.”

Gorimbo installed a borehole in his village from the proceeds he received selling his fight kit after his first UFC victory in Las Vegas earlier this year. “As part of the brand partnership, we wanted to match Gorimbo’s magnanimous energy, because as a brand we too invest in the communities that we serve, so we partnered with him and donated another borehole to provide clean water and support his community in Bikita District,” says Klassen.

We look forward to collaborating on various brand campaigns in the coming months and hopefully inspire and support more people across Africa in the same way Gorimbo and our customers inspire us,” concludes Klassen.

About Mukuru:

Mukuru is a leading next generation financial services platform in Southern Africa that offers affordable and reliable financial services to a customer base of over 13 million across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

With over 100 million transactions to date, our core was built providing international money transfers and from this base, we’ve developed a set of services to address the broader financial needs of our customers. We now operate in over 50 countries and across over 300 remittance corridors.

We are a business that puts the customer at the centre of everything we do, and for that reason, we serve clients across physical and digital channels, by various payment methods (cash, card, wallet) as well as a range of engagement platforms including WhatsApp, USSD, contact centre, App, website, agents and a branch and booth network.

Mukuru has, for the fourth consecutive year, been listed as one of the top 100 Cross Border Payments businesses in the world in the 2023 FXC Intelligence Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies (https://apo-opa.info/3KW0wwh), one of only six African companies to receive this accolade.

In April 2023, Mukuru officially ranked sixth on the 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies List in South Africa.

Further information can be found at https://www.Mukuru.com.