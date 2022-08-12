Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com), in partnership with the African Energy Chamber, is proud to announce a nine-hole golf tournament challenge to follow two days of packed programming on September 1-2 in the world-renowned CICAD venue in Dakar for MSGBC 2022.

Celebrating the formation of the Dakar Energy Club - an NGO collective for civic and corporate leaders in the energy sector promoting informal, intersectional dialogues around energy futures - the scramble format contest on September 3 will bring together 16 three-player teams at the King Fahd Hotel’s Golf Club Pointe des Almadies on Dakar’s picturesque coastline.

In addition to participating in the sport itself, delegates will have a unique opportunity to network with a suite of energy professionals, public and private sector executives and investors from the global energy landscape. As the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference moves to redefine a future of energy that develops Africa, the golf tournament will help forge partnerships, get new deals on the table, and usher in a new era of collaboration and cooperation in Africa.

With numerous large-scale hydrocarbon projects currently underway across the MSGBC region – the most notable include the 15 trillion cubic feet Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas development and the 100,000 barrel per day Sangomar field project – as well over $40 billion worth of green hydrogen developments being pursued in Mauritania, opportunities for investors across the oil, gas and renewables sectors are endless. As such, following insight into project updates, licensing rounds, and multi-sector business opportunities during the two-day program at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2022, the MSGBC Golf Day will build on conference dialogue, serving as an ideal networking opportunity for stakeholders to sign deals following insight gained at the conference.

Places are strictly limited to 50 participants, so registered delegates interested in participating in this unique networking opportunity following the bustle of the MSBGC Oil, Gas&Power Conference and Exhibition are invited to email ECP International Conference Director Sandra Jeque at sandra@energycapitalpower.com to RSVP.

For further information, visit https://bit.ly/3a4fuRb.