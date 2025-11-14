Ivory Coast’s rapidly expanding energy sector will take center stage at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition in Dakar, with a dedicated spotlight session scheduled for December 9 during the event’s technical track. The session will highlight the country’s emerging role as a regional energy hub, underpinned by major oil and gas discoveries, ambitious power sector growth and cross-border energy initiatives.

The country is projected to see a dramatic increase in oil production, more than tripling output from roughly 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) today to an estimated 200,000 bpd by 2027. This growth follows transformative offshore discoveries, including the Baleine field and the Calao field in 2021 and 2024, respectively. Italy’s Eni, in partnership with the national oil company Petroci, has committed $10 billion to the multi-phase development of the Baleine field, while the government is making 26 upstream blocks available for further exploration and development.

Alongside upstream expansion, Ivory Coast is actively modernizing its power sector to meet rising electricity demand, which has been growing at approximately 6% per year. The government has invested in expanding generation capacity, modernizing the national grid and increasing access in rural areas. Its power mix comprises gas-fired thermal plants and hydroelectric dams, with renewables playing an increasing role. The National Renewable Energy Action Plan targets 45% of power generation from solar and biomass by 2030, supported by projects including the Aboisso biomass plant, the floating solar plant at Kossou dam and the expansion of the Azito and Ciprel thermal plants.

Ivory Coast has also strengthened its position as a regional electricity exporter, supplying 10-20% of its power to neighboring countries such as Ghana, Burkina Faso and Mali. As an active participant in the West African Power Pool, the country is investing in interconnection projects, including the European Investment Bank- and KfW-supported Eastern Backbone to integrate northern solar power and enhance regional electricity trade.

As such, the spotlight session at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 will provide investors, policymakers and industry leaders with insights into Ivory Coast’s energy strategy, investment opportunities across upstream, power generation and infrastructure projects, and the country’s evolving role within regional energy markets.

“Ivory Coast’s energy sector is entering a transformative phase, with major discoveries and strategic investments positioning the country as a regional energy hub. This year’s spotlight session is well-positioned to highlight the country’s dynamic oil, gas and power developments, offering valuable insights for investors and industry stakeholders,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.