On the back of a year of transformative policy and investment milestones across the MSGBC region, this year's MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place from December 8-10 in Dakar – will feature a high-level strategic track: Evolving Leadership Strategies: Transforming the Energy Landscape and Unlocking New Market Value.

The panel will include Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, former Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea and CEO, Bioko Consulting; Papa Samba, Director General of Control and Monitoring of Operations at Senegal’s Ministry of Energy Petroleum and Mines; and Malcolm Watson, Managing Director, MODEC Senegal.

In Senegal, 2025 marks a pivotal year as the country celebrates first gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project (https://apo-opa.co/49NZ24m), developed with Mauritania and producing 2.3 million tons annually. Oil production from the Sangomar oil field (https://apo-opa.co/4r2Byio) continues to exceed expectations, with 650,000 barrels processed domestically early in the year, advancing energy independence. Simulteneously, Senegal is scaling renewables through a $13 million solar electrification initiative with IRENA and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, alongside regional power integration via the OMVG and North Core interconnections.

Meanwhile, Equatoguinean energy leaders are revitalizing the sector by advancing the Gas Mega Hub at Punta Europa, designed to process gas from multiple regional fields. GEPetrol’s assumption of operatorship at the Zafiro field signals a new phase of collaboration, with opportunities for international partners through technical service and redevelopment contracts. To attract investors, the government has introduced major fiscal reforms (https://apo-opa.co/3JKJP9Q) and signed bilateral contracts with Nigeria and Cameroon, reinforcing its ambition to become the Gulf of Guinea’s premier energy and processing hub.

Across the wider MSGBC basin, Mauritania recently enacted landmark green hydrogen legislation (https://apo-opa.co/49bFc2S) – one bill introducing a dedicated legal and fiscal framework to attract renewable and hydrogen investors, and another promoting SME participation in the energy supply chain. These reforms position Mauritania as a front-runner in Africa’s green energy transition, aligning with its $34 billion hydrogen investment program. In Guinea-Conakry, stronger local content policies have resulted in over $120 million in contracts awarded to Guinean logistics firms under the Simandou iron ore project.

On the integration front, MSGBC governments are advancing cross-border power transmission projects through the West African Power Pool, including plans to leverage domestic gas from the GTA project to strengthen regional electricity supply. Additionally, the region is exploring special economic zones around key energy hubs to attract downstream industries and boost industrial development.

As such, the strategic track is set to examine the growing role of public-private partnerships, renewable diversification and portfolio expansion by major players such as Chevron, bp and Kosmos Energy, alongside local innovators deploying solar microgrids in rural communities. By showcasing these leadership-driven strategies, the session underscores how MSGBC nations are not only transforming their energy systems but also unlocking new market value across hydrocarbons, renewables and emerging energy industries.

