The Council today prolonged the mandate of the EU Training Mission in Mozambique, until 30 June 2026, with a budget allocation of over €14 million for this period.

Furthermore, the Council decided to adapt the strategic objectives of the mission to new circumstances, thereby favouring its transition from a training to an assistance model, combining advising, mentoring and specialised training in support of the units of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) of the Mozambican armed forces.

As a consequence of this change, the mission will be renamed EU Military Assistance Mission Mozambique (EUMAM Mozambique), as of 1 September 2024.

As part of the EU’s integrated approach encompassing humanitarian, peacebuilding, security and development actions, EUTM Mozambique was set up in July 2021 with the aim of training and supporting the Mozambican armed forces in protecting the civilian population, and restoring safety and security in the Cabo Delgado province, where the security and humanitarian situation had been continuously deteriorating since 2017.

The mission has supported the capacity building of the units of the Mozambican armed forces that have then become part of the QRF. In particular, the mission has provided military training including operational preparation, specialised training on counter-terrorism, and training and education on the protection of civilians and compliance with international humanitarian law and human rights law.