His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, received on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Rabat Royal Palace, Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres.

The UN Secretary General expressed his gratitude to His Majesty the King for the success of the 9th Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations, held in Fez, and welcomed the adoption of a strong and binding Declaration, more necessary than ever in a troubled international context.

Mr. Guterres commended, on this occasion, the permanent commitment of the Sovereign to the promotion of the values of openness, tolerance, dialogue and respect of differences.

Mr. Guterres also praised the constructive and constant contribution of the Kingdom for the maintenance and consolidation of peace, the strengthening of stability and the promotion of development, especially in the African continent.

The issue of the Moroccan Sahara was also discussed in the light of UN Security Council Resolution 2654, adopted on 27 October 2022.

In this regard, His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, reaffirmed Morocco's constant position for the settlement of this regional dispute on the basis of the autonomy initiative, within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The Sovereign reiterated the Kingdom's support for the efforts of the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy, Mr. Stafan De Mistura, to conduct the political process, as well as for MINURSO in observing the cease-fire.

This audience took place in the presence, on the UN side, of Mr. Miguel Graca, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General, and on the Moroccan side, of Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.