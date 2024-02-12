The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, received on Monday, February 12, 2024, a phone call from the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Mr. Hussein Al-Sheikh, who discussed the latest developments in the region, in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

On this occasion, the Minister reiterated the firm position of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, on the need for an immediate, comprehensive and sustainable cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza, enabling the Palestinian population in Gaza to have adequate, safe and unhindered access to urgent relief aid, and creating a political horizon for the Palestinian issue, enabling the implementation of the two-state solution.

The Minister explained that the Kingdom of Morocco is following with great concern the statements made by some Israeli officials about plans to continue the attacks on Gaza, with the intention of targeting and storming the city of Rafah and the catastrophic humanitarian consequences this could lead to.

The Minister stressed the Kingdom of Morocco's categorical rejection of the attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians and the need to provide them with protection under international law and international humanitarian law.