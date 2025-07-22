Morocco and North Macedonia have taken a new step in strengthening their bilateral cooperation, as they signed two Memorandums of Understanding on Monday in Skopje, aimed at further expanding and structuring their sectoral partnership.

These legal instruments were signed as part of a working visit carried out by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, to Skopje, where he held talks with North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Mr. Timčo Mucunski.

The two parties welcomed the ongoing strengthened bilateral legal framework in specific areas of common interest, which reflect their shared will to establish cooperation between both countries on a long-term basis.

The diplomatic training agreement serves as the benchmark framework for cooperation activities carried out between the two countries' foreign ministries, based on the principles of reciprocity and mutual benefit.

It aims to encourage joint training programs, holding inaugural lectures or high-level interventions as part of official visits by eminent personalities from both countries, as well as the exchange of information, best practices, experiences, and analyses related to developments in diplomatic training.

Meanwhile, the tourism agreement will serve as a lever for bilateral cooperation by promoting the exchange of expertise, the mutual promotion and enhancement of destinations, the strengthening of institutional capacities, and coordinated participation in investment initiatives and specialized trade fairs.

This framework will enhance the visibility of both countries’ tourism offerings across regional and international markets.

These agreements fall within the renewed dynamic of the partnership between Rabat and Skopje and reflect the desire of the two countries to expand their cooperation into high value-added sectors, in line with their respective national priorities and their regional and multilateral commitments.