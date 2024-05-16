Head of Government, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, represents His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on May 16, 2024, in Manama, at the 33rd Summit of the League of Arab States.

The Moroccan delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, the Moroccan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Mustapha Benkhayi, and the Moroccan Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Delegate of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Mr. Mohamed Ait Ouali.

Arab leaders will examine a series of political, economic, social, cultural and security issues, as well as the draft decisions on the agenda and the draft Final Declaration to be issued at the end of the summit.

The agenda is structured around topics relating to joint Arab action and cooperation with other regional blocs. Emphasis will also be placed on the report of the Presidency of the 32nd Arab Summit on the action of the follow-up body for the implementation of decisions and commitments, and on the Secretary-General's report on joint Arab action.

Developments in the Palestinian question, and progress towards the establishment of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and a regional Customs Union are also on the agenda.

The Manama Summit will also discuss Arab cooperation in financial technology, innovation and digital transformation, the Arab water security strategy to meet future sustainable development challenges, and the Arab strategy for youth, security and peace.

It will also examine a proposal to create an Observatory for women’s economic empowerment, issues related to combating the effects of climate change, the Arab strategy for human rights and the joint Arab strategy to counter terrorism.

This 33rd ordinary Arab summit is being held against a backdrop of tensions linked to the situation in the Gaza Strip, but also by security and economic challenges that call for greater inter-Arab solidarity, in the service of regional peace and stability.