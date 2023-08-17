His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, on the occasion of his country's national holiday.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warm congratulations to Widodo and His best wishes for health and happiness, while expressing His wishes for progress and prosperity to the Indonesian people.

"I should like to take the opportunity of this glorious commemoration to say, once again, how much I value the brotherly bonds as well as the relations rooted in mutual esteem between our peoples, who are celebration this year the 63 rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two sister nations," says HM the King.

"I keenly look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to deepen our cooperation, and thus fulfil our peoples' aspirations and strengthen cooperation and solidarity between the countries of the Muslim Ummah," the Sovereign further points out.