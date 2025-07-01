His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, on the occasion of his country's 63rd anniversary of independence.

In this message, the Sovereign extends His warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Evariste Ndayishimiye as well as the entire Burundian people.

His Majesty the King praised the strengthening momentum of close cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Burundi, reaffirming His determination to work with His Excellency to further enhance it at both the bilateral and continental levels.

The Sovereign also expressed His hope that the deep bonds of friendship, solidarity, and mutual resteem between the two countries will continue to grow.