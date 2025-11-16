His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, on his country’s national day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses to President Mahmoud Abbas His warmest congratulations and His best wishes of health and well-being, wishing for the brotherly Palestinian people to achieve their aspirations of peace, security and prosperity.
On this occasion, His Majesty the King expresses His great pride in the brotherly, deep and historic ties between the two brotherly countries and peoples, founded on mutual esteem, fruitful cooperation and acting solidarity, reiterating the Kingdom of Morocco's continuous support for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost among which is their right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds East as capital, on the basis of the internationally agreed two-state solution.