World Football Summit (WFS) (https://WorldFootballSummit.com), in partnership with UM6P and Evosport, and with OCP Group as the Presenting Partner, will welcome over 1000 leaders from the global football industry to Rabat on April 9-10, 2025, marking a significant milestone in Morocco's rise as a football powerhouse following their historic World Cup performance and ahead of co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

WFS Rabat 2025 represents an unprecedented convergence of African football leadership and global stakeholders, with the strong backing of the Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF). The summit will serve as a landmark gathering for African football development while fostering crucial cross-continental collaborations in football governance, investment, and innovation.

The event will feature 85 distinguished speakers from football's most influential organizations, including Fouzi Lekjaa (President of the Moroccan Football Federation), Gelson Fernandez, (Deputy Chief Member Associations&FIFA Regional Director Africa – FIFA), Samson Adamu (Director of tournaments and events at CAF), Fréderic Kanouté (Football Legend), Mr. Shehu Dikko (Honourable Minister of Sports – National Sports Commission of Nigeria), or Eniola Aluko (Investor and advisor). Furthermore, prominent figures in global sports leadership from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), FIFA, FC Barcelona, or the NBA, will be in attendance as well as government officials from Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya, creating a unique environment for public-private dialogue on sports development.

The summit will address critical topics including football infrastructure development, investment opportunities, governance frameworks, and pathways for African talent.

Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Managing Director of World Football Summit, commented: “WFS Rabat represents a key moment in football's evolution. Africa's football journey is no longer a parallel story but a central chapter in the global narrative. The future of football is collaborative, and that future begins in Rabat.”

The summit is made possible through the invaluable support of key partners including Royal Air Maroc and TAQA, who have demonstrated their commitment to elevating Morocco's status in international sports, along with other esteemed organizations such as APO Group or Monterrey FWC26 Host City.

Event Details:

Date: 9th-10th April 2025

City: Rabat, Morocco

Expected attendance: 1000 industry professionals from 50 countries

For more information about World Football Summit's 2025 events and registration details, visit https://NewAfrica.WorldFootballSummit.com

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is the premier platform connecting the football industry worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 25,000 attendees across 26 events and has built a global community of 130,000+ sports industry executives throughout its platforms.