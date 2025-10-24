In a decisive move to strengthen physiotherapy services across Liberia, the Ministry of Health, through its Non-Communicable Diseases and Injuries Unit, in collaboration with World Physiotherapy and World Hope International, has concluded a one-day stakeholder workshop focused on establishing physiotherapy education in the country.

The meeting brought together key partners and stakeholders to discuss the development of a framework that aligns with Liberia’s national health and education priorities. Discussions centered on understanding the current context of physiotherapy and rehabilitation in Liberia, introducing the global education framework and its pillars of work, as well as identifying stakeholder roles, potential partnerships, and opportunities. Participants also contributed ideas toward the development of a roadmap for establishing physiotherapy education in Liberia.

Declaring the discussion open, Dr. Cuallau J. Howe, Assistant Minister for Preventive Services, highlighted the importance of rehabilitation in supporting the country’s broader goals for universal health coverage.

”Rehabilitation contributes to improving patient outcomes, enhancing functional independence, reducing the burden of disability, and supporting the country’s broader goals for universal health coverage and inclusive health services,” she said.

To achieve these goals, several strategies were outlined, including coordinating efforts to lay the foundation for physiotherapy education in the country, consolidating stakeholder inputs to define a shared vision, and ensuring alignment with national priorities. These actions will guide the next steps in building a skilled physiotherapy workforce and strengthening Liberia’s health system.