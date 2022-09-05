Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist attack on passenger vehicles in the Hiran region of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which resulted in the death of dozens of civilians and the injury of others.

The Ministry expresses condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured speedy recovery. It also reiterates its rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.