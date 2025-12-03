The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Aaron Weah, a distinguished Liberian academic and transitional justice expert, to the African Union Committee of Experts on Reparations (AUCER). Dr. Weah’s appointment represents a significant milestone for Liberia as the nation continues to contribute meaningfully to continental policymaking on justice, accountability, and historical redress.

Mme. Nyanti expressed a sense of pride in nominating Dr. Weah on behalf of the Government of Liberia. She extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Weah and stated her confidence in him being a strong ambassador to bring Liberia’s historical journey to the African narrative and to demonstrate Liberia’s credibility in raising the need for reparations for Africa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti lauded the appointment as “a moment of opportunity for Liberia to share its experience in transitional justice and challenges with reparations; and to contribute expertise to the African Union’s reparations campaign.”

Minister Nyanti further emphasized that Liberia’s participation at this level signifies the country’s growing leadership in global and continental conversations on justice, accountability, and reconciliation. She congratulated Dr. Weah and urged him to effectively represent Liberia’s perspectives on Pan-Africanism. She also encouraged him to leverage economic diplomacy as a tool for strengthening Liberia’s influence within the African Union.

The Ministry extends its profound appreciation to the Regional Dean of West Africa (Senegal) and all member states within the regional bloc for endorsing Liberia’s nominee after a series of constructive negotiations. This endorsement underscores the region’s confidence in Liberia’s expertise and long-standing contributions to transitional justice discourse.

In response to his appointment, Dr. Weah expressed deep gratitude to Minister Nyanti and the Government of Liberia for recognizing his longstanding work and expertise. He noted that it was an honor to be considered for such a vital role and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Africa’s reparations agenda with professionalism, scholarship, and integrity.

He pledged to work collaboratively with fellow experts to develop a robust and inclusive framework that reflects the aspirations of African peoples and diaspora communities.

With more than eighteen years of experience in civil society, government, and international non-governmental organizations, Dr. Weah brings a wealth of knowledge to the AUCER. He has worked extensively on transitional justice issues in both Liberia and The Gambia, contributing to national and regional dialogues on accountability and post-conflict recovery.

In 2023, he was part of an international delegation of scholars and practitioners that convened in Accra, Ghana to advance a unified position on justice and reparations for Africa and the Black African Diaspora.

Dr. Weah currently serves as the Director of the Ducor Institute for Social and Economic Research, a Liberia-based think tank focused on evidence-driven public policy and social research. He also lectures at the University of Liberia and the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentoring the next generation of scholars, diplomats, and public servants.

His scholarly contributions include publications in reputable journals such as the Oxford University Press International Journal of Transitional Justice. He is also the co-publisher of Impunity Under Attack: The Evolution and Imperatives of the Liberian Truth Commission (2008), a seminal work that underscores his deep engagement with Liberia’s post-conflict justice processes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again congratulates Dr. Aaron Weah on his prestigious appointment and affirms its full support as he undertakes this critical continental responsibility on behalf of Liberia and the West Africa region.

The Committee’s mandate, as defined by Assembly of Heads of State and Government Decision 847(XXXVI), is “to develop an African Common Position on Reparations, and incorporate therein, an African Reparatory Programme of Action.” The body will work collaboratively with member states, regional blocs, experts, and civil society organizations to forge a unified African approach to addressing historical injustices, colonial harms, and other systemic violations suffered across the continent.