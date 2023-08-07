Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) (GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com) is proud to announce the ministers and government officials confirmed to attend the continent’s leading energy event - many of which are returning after successful participation at GEAS 2022. This strong presence indicates the growing importance of renewable energy and sustainable development in Africa.

The Green Energy Africa Summit - to be held in the heart of South Africa’s Cape Town on 10-11 October at the CTICC2 - brings together governments, national regulators and utililty companies, independent power players, investors, financial institutions and service providers under the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Sustainable Energy Potential.”

This year’s attendees will showcase the true diversity of Africa’s energy mix potential and challenges across the solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, hydrogen, gas-to-power and electric mobility sectors.

The following ministers and government officials have confirmed their attendance at GEAS.

Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy&Mineral Development of the Republic of Uganda will be showcasing Uganda’s energy ambitions. She oversees Uganda’s ambitious energy development program, in a country where only 45% of the population had access to electricity and only 1% had access to clean cooking in 2021, according to the SDG 7 Energy Progress Report. She will bring a strong voice to this event, as she advocates for additional investments in Uganda and East Africa’s energy sector and a truly inclusive and sustainable development of Africa’s natural resources.

Hon. Lefoko Moagi, Minister of Minerals and Energy of Botswana will attend GEAS 2023 to speak about the status of Southern Africa’s energy security. He will be sharing the dilemma and opportunities of diversifying the energy mix in Southern Africa. He joins GEAS’s high-level programme at a crucial time for Southern Africa. As a coal producer and consumer, Botswana is a critical part of the African and global debate on the energy transition and the ways to find business models that work for people and the climate without compromising on much-needed socio-economic development.

Hon. Aissatou Sophie Gladima Siby, Minister of Petroleum&Energy of the Republic of Senegal will showcase Just Energy transition opportunities at this year’s event. Her participation comes at a historic time for the country which signed in June 2023 a Just Energy Transition Partnership with the European Union and the International Partners Group. As part of its Low-Cost Electricity Plan, the country wants to further deploy renewable energies in its energy mix and attract additional financial and technical partners. The Just Energy Transition Partnership announced in June will already mobilise €2.5bn over an initial period of up to five years, starting in 2023.

Hon. Dr. Ing Habtamu Itefa Geleta, Minster of Water and Energy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia will be sharing his country’s experience in developing clean energy capacity and call for more power infrastructure investments. Ethiopia is Africa’s largest hydropwer market but has embarked on a strategic diversification of its energy mix, first with wind and now with solar and geotheramal energy projects.

Hon. Arthur Bertrand Piri, Ministre du Developpement de l`Energie et des Ressources of Central African Republic is returning to GEAS 2023 after attending last year’s event.

Hon. Sam Cheptoris, Minister of Water and Environment of the Republic of Uganda is returning to GEAS 2023 after speaking at the event last year.

Other notable attendees include:

Hon. Abdelkerim Mahamat Abdelkerim, Minister of Mines and Geology of the Republic of Chad

Hon. Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Djibouti

Hon. Dr. Michael Usi, Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Republic of Malawi

Hon Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy, Republic of Malawi

Hon. Ibrahim Yacouba, Minister of State, Minister of Energy and Renewable Energy, Republic of Niger

Hon. Dr. Foday M. Jawad, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Republic of Sierra Leone

Organised by Hyve Group Plc., the Green Energy Africa Summit is where the world connects with the African Energy sector. Attend the Green Energy Africa Summit to be part of the solution and connect with industry leaders, charting the way towards a sustainable clean energy transition for Africa. Register here https://GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com.

About Green Energy Africa Summit:

The Green Energy Africa Summit is a high-level gathering advocating for policy reforms and the harmonisation of Africa's natural resources, to help pave the way for a just energy transition to ensure Africa remains competitive and attractive to global finance. Green Energy Africa Summit takes place in the heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 10-11 October 2023.