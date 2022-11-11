During his visit to London to attend the World Travel Market UK, Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Seychelles met with The Rt. Hon Mr. Andrew Mitchell MP, Minister of State (Development and Africa) in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, on 10 November 2022.

The meeting between the two Ministers highlighted the exchanges that marked the long history of cooperation between Seychelles and the United Kingdom.

Minister Mitchell also congratulated Seychelles’ historic democratic transition after the October 2020 election and recognised the steadfast leap of Seychelles in promoting and supporting democratic practices that are equally at the centre of the UK’s national and global agendas.

Minister Radegonde briefed on Seychelles’ efforts in reviving its tourism sector and emphasised the vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). “The high-income status is artificial and not reflective of the reality of SIDS, like in the case of Seychelles. Therefore, Seychelles reiterates the need for the implementation of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index. GDP per Capita alone should not be used to measure the development of a country and as a tool to access concessionary financing for our development needs”, pointed out the Seychelles Minister.

Minister Radegonde also met with Mr. Daniel Murphy, Acting Head of the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre (IACCC), to discuss the cooperation with the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles, especially UK’s support for anti-corruption and prevention of financial crimes.

In attendance at the meeting were H.E. Mr. Patrick Lynch, British High Commissioner to the Republic of Seychelles, Ms. Patsy Moustache, Acting High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles in the United Kingdom, and other senior officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).