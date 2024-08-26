Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, engaged in bilateral talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, H.E Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, on the sidelines of the TICAD Ministerial Meeting taking place in Tokyo, Japan from 24th to 25th August.

Minister Radegonde took the opportunity to thank the Japanese Government for all the technical and financial assistance provided to Seychelles over the years. Minister Kamikawa re-affirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with Seychelles and confirmed the upgrading of the Japanese Embassy in Seychelles which will mean that Japan will have a fully-fledged Embassy and a resident Ambassador in Victoria.

Discussions between the two diplomats centered on shared interests, particularly in the areas of Maritime Security, Blue Economy, Fisheries and Connectivity. Minister KAMIKAWA highlighted the support provided by Japan in recent years, mainly in Maritime Law Enforcement, facilitated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and to the Indian Ocean Commission to enhance Maritime Connectivity in the Indian Ocean region. Minister Radegonde welcomed Japan’s commitment to remain a key partner in the various key sectors important to Seychelles and the Indian Ocean Commission.

Minister Radegonde called on the Japanese Government to continue to support Seychelles’ capacity building through scholarships. Minister Radegonde emphasized the importance of Japan’s support for Seychelles in the areas of Climate adaptation and resilience and requested Japan’s assistance in advocating for the plight of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The two Ministers agreed to continue working closely together to ensure a fruitful and successful TICAD 9 summit to be held from 20th to 22nd August 2025 in Yokohama, Japan.

In his capacity as the President of the Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Commission, Minister Radegonde held discussions with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Union of Comoros H.E Mr. Mbae Mohamed. The two Ministers reviewed the status of the bilateral relations between the Comoros and Seychelles and agreed to work together to continue to enhance those relations.

Minister Radegonde was accompanied at the TICAD Ministerial Meeting by Ambassador Anne Lafortune, Ambassador of Seychelles to Japan, Mr. Jonathan Pool, Second Secretary at the Foreign Affairs Department and Mr. Danio Vidot, Protocol Officer at the Foreign Affairs Department.