The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, has participated in the inaugural Ministerial Conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum. This high-level meeting, convened from 9 to 11 November, was aimed at laying the groundwork for the third Russia–Africa Summit, set to take place in 2026. It underscored the mutual commitment of African states and the Russian Federation to strengthening cooperation across multiple strategic areas.

Minister Radegonde engaged in key plenary sessions focused on advancing the 2023–2026 Russia–Africa Partnership action plan, originally established during the second Russia–Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg in 2023. These sessions provided a platform to review the progress of initiatives in areas of shared importance, particularly in economic cooperation, trade, security, and sustainable development across the African continent.

Participants jointly endorsed a Joint Statement, reinforcing commitments to address Africa’s pressing challenges, notably in combating terrorism, fortifying food and energy security, and tackling climate change. The Joint Statement further outlined collaborative stances on critical global issues, emphasising the necessity for careful measures towards governance in outer space, strengthened cybersecurity frameworks, and comprehensive reforms to the international financial architecture.

In his intervention, Minister Radegonde underscored specific priorities for African Small Island Developing States (SIDS), notably highlighting the urgent need for intensified climate action, improved access to concessional finance, and robust security measures to counter maritime terrorism. Minister Radegonde also reiterated the African Union’s collective stance on fostering peaceful conflict resolution through diplomacy and dialogue, reaffirming Africa’s commitment to global peace and stability.

Minister Radegonde was accompanied at the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia – Africa Partnership Forum by Mr. James Carpin, Third Secretary (Desk officer for Russia) and Mr. Danio Vidot, Protocol Officer from the Foreign Affairs Department.