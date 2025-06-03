H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, met with H.E. Mr. Farouk Soussa, Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs International Financial Institution, and a number of bank officials.

The meeting reviewed key developments in the Egyptian economy and the state's efforts to improve the business environment and create an investment climate to attract local and foreign investments and enhance macroeconomic stability.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat emphasized that since the beginning of the economic reform program, the government has prioritized strengthening macroeconomic stability, to boost confidence and credibility in the Egyptian economy.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat pointed out that the government's priorities include maintaining macroeconomic stability and implementing the national program for structural reforms. This program focuses on three key pillars: promoting the resilience and stability of the macroeconomy, improving the business environment and investment climate, and driving the transition to a green economy.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat noted that within the framework of the program, varous national entities are implementing dozens of measures and policies that enhance public finance discipline and reduce burdens on investors. For the first time, the state is working to consolidate all fees borne by investors to unify them into a single framework, following the directives from H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The government has also formed a national committee concerned with the Business Ready (B-Ready) report, issued by the World Bank, which will measure and monitor the regulations to improve the business environment and support the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, and referred to the ongoing procedures to promote the transition to a green economy.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat highlighted the national narrative for economic development and the state's determination to transform the Egyptian economic growth model to be based on tradable and export-oriented sectors.

She pointed to the positive developments in the first half of the current fiscal year, which showed positive growth with a change in the quality of growth, led by the non-petroleum manufacturing sector, tourism, transport and storage, and information and communications technology, despite geopolitical tensions in the region and the world.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat also reviewed the strong relationships with international institutions and development partners to drive finance for development, particularly for the private sector, and the positive change in the volume of financing alongside economic and structural reform measures. This contributed to an increase in financing to approximately $4.2 billion by the end of last year, exceeding government financing for the first time. She outlined the ongoing negotiations with the European Union to implement the second phase of the macroeconomic assistance mechanism and budget support worth €4 billion.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat addressed the state's measures to empower the private sector and make room for local and foreign investments through the implementation of the State Ownership Policy Document. She highlighted that the state is working on three pillars in this context: first, the sovereign fund, which aims to increase returns on assets and maximize their utilization for future generations, alongside the government offerings unit at the Cabinet, as well as the currently debated law concerning the management of or participation in state-owned companies. This law will enable the establishment of a unit to inventory and monitor state-owned companies, which will undertake many tasks, including determining the best methodologies for dealing with companies to enhance private sector empowerment efforts.

At the same time, she pointed to the partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which provides advisory services to strengthen public-private partnerships (PPP) in the airport sector, to improve infrastructure, connectivity, and passenger services.