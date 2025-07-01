On July 1, 2025 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, held a meeting with the Minister of International Relations of the Republic of Botswana, Phenyo Butale, who is paying an official visit to Belarus.

This is the first visit by the head of Botswana's foreign ministry to our country in the history of Belarusian-Botswana relations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen political and interministerial dialogue, expand mutual trade, cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food security, healthcare, education, and the formation of a legal framework.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to coordinate on all aspects of the bilateral and international agenda.

The ministers agreed on practical steps to intensify cooperation and confirmed their mutual interest in holding a series of bilateral events in 2025–2026.

Following the negotiations, a joint statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Belarus and Botswana, expressing their intention to strengthen multifaceted cooperation.