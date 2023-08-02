The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, received a phone call, on August 02, 2023, from the UK's Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and United Nations, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon.

Mr. Ahmad of Wimbledon, who described as "constructive" the telephone conversation he had with Mr. Bourita, tweeted that the exchange focused on the "situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Niger, and Libya, in addition to broader bilateral and regional issues."

On this occasion, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon conveyed his "warm wishes to His Majesty King Mohammed VI following Throne Day."

Relations between Morocco and the United Kingdom are constantly being strengthened, thanks to a shared political will to make a century-old partnership a lasting one.

In May, the two Kingdoms held the 4th session of their strategic dialogue in Rabat, an opportunity for London to emphasize that this eight-century-old partnership can only grow stronger, especially as it extends to several key sectors such as education, trade, and climate change.