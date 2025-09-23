The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, with Mr Nasser Bourita at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The meeting took place on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the distinguished historical fraternal relations that bind the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Morocco, characterised by their strength and depth. They also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination across various political, economic, and cultural fields, with a view to advancing them.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, including the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and the escalating tensions and hostilities. They underscored the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two countries on matters of mutual concern, in order to contribute to the promotion of security and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Jamal Fares Al Ruwaihi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Khaled Youssef Al Jalahma, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Ambassador Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry.