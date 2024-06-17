The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde welcomed the Commander of the visiting Japanese Training Squadron, Rear Admiral NISHIYAMA Takahiro and Ambassador of Japan to Seychelles, H.E. Mr OKANIWA Ken at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday 17th June 2024.

During the meeting, the Minister, Ambassador and Rear Admiral exchanged on Seychelles and Japan’s longstanding partnership in maritime security, a collaboration, of which Minister Sylvestre Radegonde says the Seychelles government is very appreciative.

To note, Japan donated a patrol vessel in April 2023, which is currently being used by the Maritime Police for surveillance purposes. Seychelles has also participated in maritime security conferences, workshops organised by Japan and received technical assistance from Japan in this field.

Rear Admiral NISHIYAMA Takahiro expressed his squadron’s eagerness to have landed in Port Victoria ahead of the Constitution Day celebrations on Tuesday 18th June, saying they are looking forward to exchanging with their counterparts and members of the public. Seychelles is their 2nd port of call out of 11. The training squadron is composed of 2 vessels, the JS Kashima and JS Shimakaze.

Ambassador OKANIWA and Minister Sylvestre Radegonde also broached on the upcoming 9th TICAD Ministerial Meeting to be held in Japan in August 2024 where they hope to find new areas of cooperation for the two countries.