Vuka Group’s Mining Review Africa (https://WeAreVUKA.com), a leading source of mining industry news and insights, is expanding its editorial coverage to include major mining developments from around the world.

While Mining Review Africa remains firmly committed to reporting on the opportunities, challenges and successes shaping Africa's mining sector, readers will now also benefit from coverage of international projects, investments, technologies, commodity markets and policy developments influencing the global mining industry.

The move reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of the mining sector, where developments in one region can have significant implications for investment decisions, supply chains, commodity markets, and mining operations worldwide.

"As the mining industry continues to evolve on a global scale, our readers are seeking greater context around international developments that impact Africa and the wider resources sector," said Mining Review Africa Editor-in-Chief, Gerard Peter.

"Expanding our coverage enables us to deliver a more comprehensive view of the mining industry while maintaining our strong focus on Africa."

Readers can expect enhanced reporting on major mining projects, mergers and acquisitions, sustainability initiatives, technological innovation, critical minerals, energy transition developments and regulatory changes from key mining jurisdictions worldwide.

The expanded editorial scope aligns with Vuka Group’s commitment to delivering timely, relevant and insightful content that supports informed decision-making across the mining value chain.

Mining Review Africa has established itself as a trusted voice within the African mining industry, providing news, analysis and thought leadership for mining professionals, investors, suppliers and policymakers. By broadening its coverage, the publication aims to give readers a deeper understanding of the global forces shaping the future of mining, while continuing to place African mining stories at the centre of its reporting.

For readers, this means access to a wider range of industry intelligence, bringing together African mining news and key international developments on a single trusted platform.