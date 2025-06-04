Ghana is formalizing its artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) sector to align with global standards, promote sustainability and boost economic integration. Despite ASGM contributing over 35% to the country’s total gold output, much of the country’s artisanal mining activity remains informal. Speakers during a Mining in Motion 2025 panel outlined steps to address this challenge and accelerate the global integration of Ghana’s ASGM sector

The session – titled Integrating ASGM into Global Supply Chains, sponsored by Emirates Gold- examined policy gaps, market barriers and innovative solutions to enhance the credibility and competitiveness of ASGM gold on the international stage. In recent months, Ghana has been making strides to foster a conducive environment for ASGM producers.

According to Neil Harby, Chief Technical Officer, London Bullion Market Association, “Recently introduced guidelines have improved Ghana’s capacity to produce small-scale gold, but the risk-reward ratio still lacks.”

As such, the Ghana Gold Board, established this year, has been created to oversee, regulate and manage all gold and precious mineral-related activities in Ghana. The Board aims to enhance regulation, maximize foreign exchange earnings, build gold reserves and promote value addition for national economic transformation.

“If you look at Ghana’s reserves, they’ve been very static. So, we’ve sat down and looked at how we can leverage gold resources in the country. If we can convert a domestic asset but go through the processes to convert it to a foreign asset, then we can begin to build upon our gold reserves,” stated Dr. Steve Opata, Head of Risk, Foreign Reserves Management at the Bank of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has supported Ghana’s efforts to formalize its artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector by addressing illicit financial flows and promoting responsible sourcing through tools like the Due Diligence Guidance and ASM Hub. Collaborating with the Ghanian government, the OECD helps develop policies to regulate ASM, which plays a vital economic role but faces challenges including environmental harm and links to illicit activity.

“You have to be sure that you have some understanding of the mapping of the supply chain. You need the management systems to help you understand the circumstances of production around those mine sites. We want to allow commercial relationships between small-scale and artisanal miners and international producers,” stated Louis Maréchal, Sector Lead: Minerals and Extractives, OECD.

As a key player in the global precious minerals industry, Emirates Bullion Market offers significant expertise in gold refining and infrastructure development. In recent years, the UAE has become increasingly instrumental in Ghana’s gold sector. In 2024, the country emerged as one of the top export destinations for Ghana’s gold, accounting – alongside Switzerland – for 36.5% of total exports.

“Sustainability is conducive to operating with local miners. We want to know how their operations support the communities they come from. We only promote sustainable mining while safeguarding investor interest,” stated Sudheesh Nambiath, Manager, Dubai Multi Commodities Center, Emirates Bullion Market.

Meanwhile, Rand Refinery supports Ghana’s gold upstream sector by offering smelting, refining and metal recovery services. The company holds exclusive rights to refine Goldplat’s Ghana output, with a mutual agreement on processing by-products.

“Working as a team with in-country producers, ASM producers and large-scale miners, the intention is to unlock productivity at a commercial scale,” stated Jason McPherson, Head of Sourcing and Business Development, Rand Refinery.

With the launch of the Ghana Gold Board and strategic upgrades to its mining code, Ghana is aligning its ASGM sector with global standards. The country is positioning itself as a leading destination for sustainable gold sourcing, investment and innovation – proving that responsible mining can drive both local empowerment and global integration.