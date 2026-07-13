As African countries advance reforms to unlock new mineral discoveries and strengthen mining investment, chambers of mines are playing an increasingly important role in connecting governments, investors and industry. Through policy advocacy, regulatory engagement and investment promotion, these organizations are helping shape the continent's next phase of mining development.

That growing role will be on display at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, taking place in Cape Town from October 14–16, where chamber executives will highlight the policies, partnerships and investment opportunities driving growth across Africa's mining sector.

Zimbabwe offers a prime example of this expanding role. The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe has become an increasingly influential voice in addressing production constraints, including power shortages and foreign exchange challenges. Its recommendations align with recent government initiatives to expand coal-fired power generation, increase coal production and achieve 10% mining sector growth in 2026. At AMW 2026, CEO Isaac Kwesu will outline investment opportunities emerging as the country implements reforms to strengthen mining competitiveness.

In South Africa, the Minerals Council South Africa continues to advocate for improvements to rail, port and electricity infrastructure while supporting the implementation of the Mineral Resources Development Bill and measures to stimulate exploration. These priorities complement government initiatives such as the Junior Mining Exploration Fund and a broader strategy to mobilize R2 trillion in mining investment over the next five years. CEO Mzila Mthenjane will discuss efforts to revitalize exploration and unlock opportunities across the country's platinum group metals, manganese and critical minerals sectors.

In Zambia, the Zambia Chamber of Mines has helped shape the Geological and Minerals Development Act of 2025, legislation designed to stimulate mineral exploration as the country works toward increasing annual copper production to three million tons by 2031. Zambia has already reached a key milestone in its nationwide geological mapping program, completing 55% of the survey, while the recent launch of the National Spatial Data Infrastructure Policy and Geoportal is improving investor access to geological data. At AMW 2026, CEO Sokwani Chilembo is expected to showcase investment opportunities as Zambia expands exploration and diversifies beyond copper.

As countries increasingly position mining as a driver of economic diversification, Fousseni Togola, President of the Mali Chamber of Mines, will present opportunities in the country's gold and lithium sectors, highlighting how Mali's 2023 Mining Code is supporting investment into emerging minerals.

In Uganda, Humphrey Asiimwe, CEO of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals, told AMW that the chamber will use the event to promote investment opportunities in gold, graphite and rare earths. The country's mining sector forms a cornerstone of Uganda's strategy to increase GDP from $59.3 billion to $500 billion by 2040.

Meanwhile, Amara Kamara, President of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, is expected to highlight reforms aimed at attracting new exploration investment, including plans to establish a national mining company as Liberia targets more than $3 billion in annual mining and energy revenues by 2029.

Regional collaboration will also feature prominently during AMW 2026. Thierry Naweji, Executive Chairman of the SA-DRC Chamber of Commerce, is expected to discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation between South African and Congolese mining companies as both countries work to build more integrated regional mineral value chains.

With regulatory reforms gathering pace across the continent, AMW 2026 will highlight how chambers of mines are helping translate policy ambitions into investment opportunities, reinforcing their growing role in Africa's mining development.