The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep sorrow of the passing of H.E. Amara Essy of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

On behalf of the African Union Commission and the entire African Union family, the Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, as well as to the family and loved ones of the late H.E. Amara Essy.

H.E. Youssouf described Mr. Essy’s passing as the end of a significant chapter in the history of African diplomacy and continental integration. A distinguished statesman, accomplished diplomat, and visionary Pan-Africanist, Mr. Essy served with honour and distinction as Foreign Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, the last Secretary General of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), and the first Interim Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The Chairperson further noted that Mr. Essy’s leadership was instrumental in guiding the historic transition from the OAU to the African Union. Through his wisdom, foresight, and unwavering dedication to African unity, he helped lay the foundational pillars of the African Union as we know it today. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of African leaders and citizens committed to the ideals of peace, solidarity, and development.

In this time of mourning, the Chairperson paid tribute to a true patriot who dedicated his life to the advancement of the African cause. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his extraordinary contributions be remembered and honoured across the continent and beyond.